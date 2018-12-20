Bulldog Girls Win Three of Four Games Between Dec. 4 and 14 ’

The Auburn Bulldogs girls’ basketball team won two of three games during the first week of December. Tuesday, Dec. 4, Auburn edged Weeping Water 46-43 in an away tilt; before returning home losing 48-55 to Beatrice Friday, Dec. 7. Saturday, Dec. 8, also at home, the Bulldogs romped over Elmwood-Murdock, 54-35. The Auburn girls won at home 52-42 over the Freeman Falcons Friday, Dec. 14. The Bulldog girls are 3-2 on the season.

Weeping Water

Ashley Teten was the only Bulldog double figure scorer finishing with 18. Additional scorers were: Rachel Bohling 8; Emma Goering and Addie Gyhra 6 each; Mollie Grant 5 and Leah Grant 3. Auburn shot 10 of 25 from 2-point range, 40 percent; 5 of 11 in treys, 45.5 percent while connecting on 11 of 20 from the free throw line, 55 percent. Goering was 6 of 6 from the line. Rebounding: Teten also topped this category with 12; Sydnie Reeves 5; Goering and Gyhra 3 each; Bohling 2; and Leah Grant, Mollie Grant and Bekah Nelson 1 apiece. The Bulldogs won the battle of the boards 33 to 25. Assists: Goering, Reeves and Teten 2 apiece; Bohling and Mollie Grant 1 each. Steals: Mollie Grant, Gyhra and Teten 2 each; and Bohling, Goering and Reeves 1 apiece. Fouls: Goering, Mollie Grant, Gyhra and Reeves each ended the game with 4 fouls while Bohling had 3. Mollie Grant drew a charge. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 17 times with the Indians doing so 15 times. Two Weeping Water players reached double digits: Grace Cave with 15 points and Peyton Barrett with 14. The Indians shot 7 of 20 in 2-pointers, 35 percent; 7 of 21 3-pointers, 33.3 percent; and 8 of 23 from the free throw line, 34.8 percent. Cave also led in rebounding with 11. Scoring by Quarters: Auburn 11-9-15-11--46 Weeping Water 9-9-14-11--43

