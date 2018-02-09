Bulldog Girls Second in ECNC Tournament

The Auburn Bulldog girls basketball team placed second in last week’s East Central Nebraska Conference tournament. The Bulldogs were 16-4 entering their Tuesday night, Feb. 6 home matchup with Syracuse, 11-9.

Auburn opened the week rolling 54-26 over the Yutan Chieftains Tuesday night, Jan. 30 at home. Friday night, Feb. 2, the Bulldogs were victorious 50- 29 over the Conestoga Cougars. In the Saturday night, Feb. 3 championship, Auburn lost 49-65 to the Malcolm Clippers.

