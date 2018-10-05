Bulldog Girls Runners-Up at Nebr. City

DISPLAYING THEIR runner-up plaque from the Nebraska City Invitational are the Auburn Bulldog girls’ cross country team. From left are, Alyssa Mather, Kara Mertes, Kyra Becker, Sierra Jones, Bethany Kiekel and Brena Davis. The Auburn teams competed at the East Central Nebraska Conference meet Tuesday, Oct. 2. Districts are Thursday, Oct. 11 at Boys Town.

