Bulldog Girls Place Second in Sabetha Invitational; Boys Third

The Auburn Bulldogs girls’ track and field team placed second Friday, May 4 at the Sabetha (Kansas) Invitational by scoring 132 points The boys took third place finishing with 100 points.

Coach Mark Oliver commented, “The girls’ last tune-up before districts served to be one of our best outings of the year! We recorded several season bests and career bests. We placed second to a very good team from Nemaha Valley. Allie Binder, Sydnie Reeves and Sierra Jones finished first, second and third in the 1600 and 3200. They accounted for 48 of our team points!

“Theresa Nichols scored a double gold by winning the 100 and the 300 meter hurdles. She ran her career best time in the 300s. “Faith Allgood ran a blistering 400, dropping nearly two seconds off of her career and season best times.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/