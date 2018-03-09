Bulldog Girls Find Tough Going at State Basketball Championships

Although it wasn’t the result that every Bulldog player, family member and fan had hoped for, the Auburn High School girls team was eliminated from the 2018 Class C1 State Championship Tournament by defending champion Lincoln Christian 47-33 in the opening round.

The Bulldogs actually led 10-9 after one quarter, but then found containing the talented Crusaders tough from the second quarter on and trailed 28-18 at halftime. Second half scoring was more even with Lincoln Christian holding a 19 to 15 advantage.