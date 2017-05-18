Bulldog Girls Fifth, Boys 10th at District Track

Four Bulldog girls track and field team members qualified for this week’s Class B State Meet as the result of their finishes at last Thursday’s District B-2 Meet at Conestoga. Earning the right to represent Auburn High at Omaha Burke Stadium were Mollie Grant in the 300 meter hurdles, Allie Binder in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, Meg Rieschick in the pole vault and Theresa Nichols in the 100 meter hurdles. Team scores and individual results follow:

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1. Syracuse, 102

2. Gretna, 101

3. Platteview, 91

4. Plattsmouth, 75

5. Auburn, 49

6. Conestoga, 48

7. Nebraska City, 39

8. Omaha Gross Catholic, 14

9. Falls City, 4

10. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 4

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/