Bulldog Girls Earn Three Victories on Court from Dec. 5-9

The Auburn Bulldogs girls’ basketball team picked up three wins the first full week of December. Auburn’s season record is 3-1. At home Tuesday, Dec. 5 the Bulldog girls won 42-38 over Weeping Water. Thursday, Dec. 7 Auburn gained a 44-29 win at Falls City. The Bulldogs edged host Elmwood-Murdock 33-32 Saturday, Dec. 9.

Weeping Water

Leading the Bulldogs against the Indians were Sydnie Reeves with 11 points and Allie Binder with 10. Six of Binder’s points came from the free throw line. Also scoring were: Ashley Teten 8; Mollie Grant 7; and Jocelyn Lambert and Meg Rieschick 3 each. Auburn shot 15 of 51 from the floor including 1 of 10 three-pointers. The Bulldogs hit 11 of 21 free throw attempts.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/