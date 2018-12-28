Bulldog Girls Defeat Omaha Concordia and Yutan at Home

The Auburn Bulldog girls’ basketball team concluded pre-Christmas play with two home wins last week. The 5-2 Bulldogs defeated Omaha Concordia 60-39 Tuesday, Dec. 18 and won 42-35 over Yutan Thursday, Dec. 20.

Omaha Concordia

Two Bulldogs scored in double figures. Ashley Teten led with 24 points and Sydnie Reeves finishing with 11. Teten was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and made 3 of her 4 free throw attempts. During this game, Teten broke the career scoring record of 1164 points held by Jill Parker who graduated from Auburn High School in 1992. Rachel Bohling and Addie Gyhra each added 9 points, Gyhra made 3 of 7 treys. Emma Goering with 5 and Jaeleigh Heck with 2 rounded out the Bulldogs’ scoring. Auburn shot 9 of 22, 40.9 percent, in 2-pointers; made 11 of 22 3-pointers, 50 percent while hitting 9 of 15 from the free throw line, 60 percent.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/