Bulldog Girls Basketball Will Develop New Leaders

The 2019-2020 Auburn High School girls basketball program will need to rebuild from last season’s 15-6 team which included six seniors. Grant Cole returns for his third season at the helm.

Among players whom Coach Cole will work to build this year’s team around are Seniors Shelby Neiman, 5’7” forward, and Rebekah Nelson, 5’8” forward;

Juniors: Jocelyn Lambert, 5’10” center; Desire’ Mowery, 5’7” guard; Meadow Rightsell , 5’5” guard; and Alyssa Frey, 5’10” center;

Sophomores: Melody Billings, 5’5” guard; Rylee Campbell, 5’6” guard; Harmony Franke, 5’8” forward; Carly Gardner, 5’9” guard; Leah Grant, 5’7” guard; Jaeleigh Darnell, 5’7” forward; and Emma Jones, 5’8” forward; and

