Bulldog Girls Basketball Team Returns Several Starters and Letter Winners

Twenty-one girls are out for basketball this season at Auburn High School. Coach Grant Cole’s squad is comprised of primarily seniors and freshmen. Seniors on the 2018-2018 team are 5’9” Ashley Teten, a returning starter (RS) and three-time letterwinner (3X LW); 5’5” Mollie Grant, RS and 3X LW; 5’10” Sydnie Reeves, RS and 3X LW; 5’6” Addison Gyhra, 2X LW; 5’6” Rachel Bohling; and 5’9” Emma Goering. Juniors out are 5’7” Shelby Neiman; 5’8” Rebekah Nelson; and Macy Rieschick. Sophomores on the team are 5’10” Jocelyn Lambert, 2X LW; 5’7” Desire’ Mowery; 5’5” Meadow Rightsell; and 5’7” Josie Shelton. Freshmen out are 5’5” Melody Billings; 5’6” Rylee Campbell; 5’8” Harmony Franke; 5’9” Carly Gardner; 5’8” Emaly Gerdes; 5’7” Leah Grant; 5’7” Jaeleigh Heck; and 5’8” Emma Jones. Assistant coaches are Emily Finnell and Shanna Blazek. Carolyn Billings and Kaycee Voss are student managers.

Coach Grant Cole’s Comments

Coach Cole said, “The Auburn Girls Basketball team looks to be very competitive this season. We have three returning starters and five letter winners coming back from a successful 2017-2018 season. “The key for us starts on the defensive end. We need to commit to playing great team defense and turn that into points on the offensive end. “Offensively we are very versatile and can score in many different ways. I like our post presence inside and we have shooters who we can spread the floor. “I look forward to watching this group come together as a team and compete at a high level,” he said.

