Bulldog Fall Sports Season Begins With Softball and Volleyball Aug. 16

The Auburn Bulldog softball team starts the 2018-2019 high school sports season Thursday, Aug. 16.

The junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6 p.m. at the Recreation Complex. The Bulldogs finished 25-10 last season and were fifth in the final Class C ratings of the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. Auburn qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

