Bulldog Boys Golf Team Has Begun Play This Spring
Thu, 03/30/2017 - 1:58pm News Staff
The 2017 Auburn High School Boys Golf Team has four returning golfers from last year’s team mixed in with seven beginners, according to Coach Shawn Wehenkel.
Wehenkel said, “We have a lot of underclassmen with Johnny Gill being our only senior. I expect this team to show great growth during the season and be competitive throughout the year. There will be a tough competition to make the varsity team this season. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
