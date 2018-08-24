Bobcats Seventh in Heart Volleyball Preseason Poll

To start the 2018 volleyball season, the Peru State Bobcats were picked seventh by the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) coaches during their recent preseason balloting.

Defending champion Grand View was selected to defend its championship when the Heart women’s volleyball coaches cast their votes in the preseason poll.

