Bobcat Women’s Basketball Looks for Better Results in Second Semester

While their number of wins is just one less than last year at this same time, there is reason for some optimism for the Peru State women’s basketball team.

During the 2016-17 campaign, the Bobcats were 4-7 at this juncture of the season and this year the team is presently 3-7. However, in comparison to last year, the team was playing with a squad of 12 while this year’s team played the majority of their games with either five or six players.

