Bobcat Gridder Boshart Named Heart Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award Winner

Peru State football student-athlete Dan Boshart (Wood River) has been named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) recipient of the Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character award Boshart noted he is very honored to be named as the Heart’s Walker Award winner. Boshart said, “I have been blessed with having such an outstanding support system throughout my collegiate career with my family, coaches, teammates, professors, and friends.” In terms of his activities, Boshart added, “It is very important to me to give back to the community and to serve others, especially when you are in a leadership role.”

He is the first Walker winner from Peru State since 2015 when former Bobcat golfer Marisa Pribnow (Lincoln) won the conference award.

The NAIA Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award for student-athletes is one of the most prestigious awards in the NAIA and was created in association with National Sports Foundation, a group of sports organizations that promote and recognize sportsmanship. Dr. Walker was a former president of the NAIA and president emeritus of the U.S. Olympic Committee. The award honors outstanding student-athletes for their academics, athletics, leadership, and dedication to living the core values of Champions of Character.

