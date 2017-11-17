Bobcat Golfers Competed in Baker University Fall Preview

The Peru State women’s golf team completed their fall season by competing in the Baker University Fall Preview in Lawrence, Kan., on Oct. 18 and 19. After a tough first day, the Bobcats as a team shot 12 strokes better on Thursday, but still finished sixth in the six-team field.

First Day Results

The golfers were sixth out of six teams after the first round on the tough course. The NCAA DII Rockhurst (Mo.) team led with a team score of 333. In second was Grand View (Iowa) with a 335. Other placings included: third – Baker – 342, fourth – Missouri Valley – 359, fifth – Friends (Kan.) – 371, and sixth – Peru State 384.

