Bobcat Golf Team in Fourth Place in Heart Championship After First Day Competition

The Peru State women’s golf team had a decent start to the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Championship on Monday, May 7 in Lawrence, Kansas. The Bobcats were fourth out of nine teams competing after the first round at the Eagle Bend Golf Course.

The standings after the first day were: first place – William Penn (Iowa) – 304, second – Grand View (Iowa) – 332, third – Baker (Kan.) – 343, fourth – Peru State – 355, fifth – Mount Mercy (Iowa) – 356, sixth – Missouri Valley – 368, seventh – Culver-Stockton (Mo.) – 371, eighth – Clarke (Iowa) – 388, and ninth – Graceland (Iowa) – 391.

