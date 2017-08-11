Bobcat Football Hosts 11-Man Team Camp

The Peru State Bobcat football coaching staff hosted a “Football Team Camp” in late July with high school teams from Auburn, Falls City, Glenwood (Iowa), and Shenandoah (Iowa), participating. The two-day camp was to allow the teams to participate in a fully-padded camp with controlled contact scrimmages.

Those attending from Auburn were: Turner Arban, Connor Clark, Daniel Frary, Carter Hamann, Keenan Hamilton, Kole Liguori, James Miller, Nathyn Murphy, Tyler Nitzel, Jarrett Olson, Ethan Phillips, Weston Reiman, TJ Roybal, Elijah Unruh, Tyler Williams, and Austin Youngquist. The Tigers from Falls City participating were: Jackson Lunsford, Noah Milam, Cade Schawang, Rudy Vrtiska, Brandon Frederick, Hylen Farmer, Geoff Zimmerman, Hunter Arnold, Braden Oliver, Dillon Ebel, Cole Krivolavek, Steven Riggs, Emmet Kirkendall, Stephen Acton, Lukas Butler, Jayden Kreifels, Phoenix Martin, Trey McAffe, Jack Findlay, Cade Bredemeier, Lane Burns, Collin Cook, Shane Campbell, Jace Heckenlively, and Keldon Campbell.

