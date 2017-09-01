Bobcat Football Gains Opening Win Over Avila

After allowing the visiting Avila Eagles to score after a Peru State turnover late in the first quarter, the Bobcats scored 17 unanswered points in route to home opener win on Saturday.

The win was in front of an excellent crowd of close to 1,300 in the historic Oak Bowl. The victory was highlighted by the fact that it was “Jerry Joy Day at the Oak Bowl” and was also the Swenson Award presentation.

Peru State is 1-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference while Eagles, who were winless last season, started the season 0-1. However, it was easy to discern that Avila is a much-better team than last year as they did challenge the Bobcats throughout the entire game.

First Quarter Action

Avila had the ball first and drove the ball down the field until the Bobcats stopped the Eagles on the 23-yard line. Avila attempted a 40-yard field goal which was wide left. The teams then traded several possessions before the ‘Cats, on their third possession in the first quarter, fumbled on Avila’s 37-yard line. The Eagles then went 63 yards in six plays and scored on a one-yard run. Avila’s PAT was good and with 1:57 left in the first quarter, the Eagles led 7-0.