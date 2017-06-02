Bobcat CC Runner Katie Tennant - CoSIDA Academic All-District® Three First Team

The 2016-17 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District® Track & Field/Cross Country Team has been released to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

Peru State women’s cross country runner Kaitlynn Tennant (Katie) (Thornton, Colo.) was named as one of 15 to the CoSIDA Academic All-District ® 3 At-Large Team. District 3 covers all NAIA and community college institutions in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

The Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. This is the sixth year of the expanded Academic All-America® program as CoSIDA moved from recognizing a University Division (Division I) and a College Division (all non-Division I) and has doubled the number of scholar-athletes honored. The expanded teams include NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III participants, while the College Division Academic All-America® Team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

