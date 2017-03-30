Bobcat Brackeen Earns NAIA DI Honorable Mention

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2016-17 Division I Men’s Basketball All-America Teams on March 23. Peru State’s senior guard Rashad Brackeen (Oakland, Calif.) was among those earning honorable mention recognition.

All of the selections are made by the All-America Committee and comprises a First, Second, Third and Honorable Mention Team. There are 10 members on each of the first three All-America teams.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/