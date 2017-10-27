Bobcat Baseball Wraps Up Fall Practice with Scrimmage at Auburn’s Tushla Field

THURSDAY EVENING provided perfect conditions for a Peru State Bobcat Blue/ White inter-squad scrimmage at Tushla Field in Auburn. The baseball team wrapped up their fall practice with the Blue squad winning 3-1 over the White team. Coach Wayne Albury was pleased with the team’s performance and will continue to work them during the offseason before they open play in Plainview, Texas, against Wayland Baptist University in a double header on February 9th. Pitcher Eddy Tabares, from Puerto Rico (above) was hitting 93 mph off the mound during early innings of the game.

