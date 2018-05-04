Bobcat Baseball Seeded Sixth in This Week’s Heart Championship

The Peru State baseball team earned the sixth seed in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Post-Season Championship.

The Bobcats will face the third-seeded Grand View Vikings at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night, May 3, in Ozark, Mo. All games will be played at the US Baseball Park.

The Central Methodist (Mo.) Eagles, the only team ranked in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, earned the top seed with a 23-8 mark in conference action. Overall, the 22nd-ranked Eagles are 37-12.

The other seeds are as follows with conference mark listed first and overall record second: second – Clarke (Iowa) 23-8-1 and 30-20-1, third – Grand View (Iowa) – 18-12 and 25-20, fourth – MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) – 19-13 and 24-18, fifth – Evangel (Mo.) – 19-13 and 27-26, and sixth – Peru State – 18-13 and 28-18.

