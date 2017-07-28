BHS Golf Classic Aug. 26 at Auburn Country Club

Brownville Historical Society (BHS) members are preparing for their annual Golf Classic.

The four-person best ball scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Auburn Country Club. The fee will be $50 per person. Players will compete for a hole-in-one prize as well as a new Ford from Hullman’s Ford of Falls City. There will be prizes for the team winners and runners up, a putting contest for men and women, snacks, golf favors, a luncheon and mulligans. A drawing and auction will complete the day.

Anyone who is interested in playing, sponsoring or providing drawing or auction items may contact BHS Golf Classic, P.O. Box 2, Brownville, NE 68321. You may also pick up a form at the Auburn Country Club or from any member of the planning committee. Information is also available at BrownvilleHistoricalSociety. org.

