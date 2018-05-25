Ben Bohling and Seth Moerer Medal in Throws

Three Johnson-Brock Eagles brought home medals from the Class D state track and field meet. The meet took place Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19 at Omaha Burke High School.

Sophomore Ty Hahn led the way taking three medals. He won the 200 meter dash at 22.87; placed second in the 100 meter dash at 11.25 and leaped 20’-1/2” in the long jump capturing eighth. In preliminaries, Hahn placed first in his heat at 11.18 in the 100 and 23.18 in the 200. In 2017, Hahn ran sixth in the 100; was 10th in the long jump and did not qualify for the 200 finals.

Seth Moerer, junior, hurled the shotput 48’10” to take fifth. Moerer missed picking up a second medal, throwing the discus 144’7” achieving ninth.

