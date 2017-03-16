Battle of the ‘Cats Goes to Bobcat Baseball Over Baker

It was a cold, long day for the Battle of the ‘Cats, but it proved to be a good one for the Peru State Bobcats. Peru State swept a double header with the Baker Wildcats in Baldwin City, Kans., winning game one 8-2 and then shutting out the Wildcats 4-0 in the second game.

With the pair of wins, Peru State improves to 11-4 overall and are now 4-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Baker fell to 9-15 on the season and are now 2-2 in the Heart.

Game One Action

After a scoreless first inning, the Bobcats got on the board in the top of the second inning. After an out, Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) was hit by a pitch. On a passed ball, Hasch went to second. Jordan Kelly (Omaha) singled to third with Hasch staying at second. Sterling Rupp (Grand Island) doubled to right-center to bring home both base runners. On another passed ball, Rupp went to third. On a sacrifice fly by Edwin Muniz (Dorado, Puerto Rico), Rupp scored to put the ‘Cats up 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Baker would score a run to make it 3-1.

