Baker Defense Stymies Peru State Football for 35-0 Victory

The Peru State Bobcats fell to the Baker University Wildcats 35-0, Thursday at the Oak Bowl in Peru. The 2-3 Bobcats hosted 3-2 Baker on homecoming night. Baker entered the game ranked #17 in the NAIA, and #2 in the south division of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, with losses only to ranked teams. Peru entered the week ranked #4 in the north division of the conference. Baker received the opening kick of the rainy day conference match up. A long return set the Wildcats up across the 50-yard line, to the Peru 48.

The Bobcat defense forced a 4th and 5 to gain, where Baker attempted a 48-yard field goal. The long field goal had the distance, but hit the left upright, resulting in a failed field goal attempt. On the offensive side, sophomore and Nebraska City native Noah Kasbohm started his first game at quarterback for Peru State. Peru State’s starting quarterback, Daniel Boshart suffered a concussion on September 29, in a win over MidAmerica Nazarene.

