Baily Darnell, Tough Defense Leads Auburn in 45-0 Home Opening Win Over Fort Calhoun

Auburn football continues to distance itself from its competition. The Bulldogs, 2-0, blanked Fort Calhoun 45-0 Friday night, Aug. 31 in its home opener. Fort Calhoun had no answers for Auburn’s explosive run game and overwhelming defense. Auburn’s rushing game didn’t lose a step from the season opener. The Bulldogs shot out to a 6-0 lead when Baily Darnell took off for a 29-yard rushing touchdown. Darnell, who averaged 31.3 yards per carry, would see the end zone four more times before halftime. Fort Calhoun returned the kickoff to the 30-yard line. Senior defensive lineman Branden Lavigne had three consecutive tackles, forcing a fourth and long punt. The defensive stop set the tone for the night.

The Bulldogs called on Baily Darnell for the second time in the contest. On first down, Baily Darnell rushed for eight yards, followed by a 67-yard rushing touchdown. Auburn would fail to score on the two point conversion holding its lead at 12-0. Caden Chapin’s third down tackle behind the line of scrimmage on the next drive forced Fort Calhoun to punt again. Once Auburn regained possession, Drew Dixon would fight for a first down, setting the Bulldogs up at the Pioneer 41-yard line. Drew Dixon, while being tackled, found Baily Darnell on a short pass. Baily Darnell would run 41 yards down the sideline for his third touchdown. Auburn was able to score its first extra points, a Drew Dixon rushing conversion, stretching the lead to 20-0.

