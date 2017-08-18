Aug. 18 Meet the Eagles Night at Johnson-Brock

Johnson-Brock Eagles and Lady Eagles fans will be able to see their teams Friday, Aug. 18.

The Meet the Eagles night includes a volleyball scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. A volleyball autograph and photo session follows in the school’s commons area. Preceding the 7 p.m. football scrimmage is a football autograph and photo session. Admission to the scrimmages will be a sports beverage or a bottle of water. There will be an 8 p.m. football fun fest.

Saturday morning, Aug. 19 the Lady Eagles volleyball team travels to Syracuse to compete in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Volleyball Jamboree. Johnson-Brock plays Syracuse and Lincoln Lutheran.

