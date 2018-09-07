Auburn Volleyball Beat Fairbury, Elmwood-Murdock Last Week

Auburn High School Varsity Volleyball defeated Fairbury in four sets, on Thursday night in Auburn. Auburn beat the Jeffs twice last year, giving up only one set in two matches. The Bulldogs were coming off a Tuesday, August 28, road victory over Elmwood-Murdock in three sets in which Auburn never allowed more than 15 points in a single set. Auburn’s sophomore duo of Desire Mowery and Jocelyn Lambert set the tone early for the Bulldog against the Jeffs. Mowery’s three consecutive points put Auburn up 12-5. Lambert would take over the end of the set scoring four of the final seven points, including the final point, granting Auburn the set 25-14. From Sydnie Reeves’ opening serve of the second set, the Bulldogs were in control.

Auburn took a commanding lead with a 11-1 run midway through the set. Kathryn Kudrna’s serving, and blocking from Ashley Teten would fuel the run, and set Auburn ahead of Fairbury 17-7. Teten’s third block of the set would put Auburn in position to win the set 25-15 with a Mowery kill. Fairbury put up a much stronger fight in the third set. Both teams traded points, and Auburn was able to slip ahead to a 12-10 lead, but a 9-1 run from the Jeffs shifted the momentum and gave Fairbury a commanding 19-13 lead late in the set. Auburn responded and pulled within one point twice, but the Jeffs would finish off the job, and take the set 25-23, forcing a fourth set.1

