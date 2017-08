A 1995 Auburn High School graduate will be among five Nebraska Football Hall of Fame inductees in September. Chad Kelsay was a Nebraska Husker from 1995 through 1998. As a senior, he was a Husker co-captain as a rush end on the Blackshirts.

