Auburn Legion Baseball Teams Continue Play in Conference Tournament
Fri, 06/29/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
The Magnolia Metal Juniors are second seed in the 10-team Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference tournament. The First National Bank Seniors are third seed in the tournament.
The higher seed is the home team. All games will have a two-hour limit except the division championships and conference championship.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/