Auburn Jr. High Girls Basketball Ends Season with 11-2 Record

Coach Steve Petersen offered the following comments about the 2017 Auburn Junior High girls basketball team: “I was very happy with this years girl’s basketball season. They were a fun group of girls to coach during practice and a fun team to watch in games The A Team played in four tournaments and won two of them, finishing runner-up in the other two. The B Team, coached by Ben Adams, was a very good defensive group holding most of their opponents under 4 points per quarter and going 6 and 1 on their season. Randy Hall coached our C Team players. The C Team showed lots of improvement and finished the season perfectly beating Syracuse to end their season at 3-0.”

He added, “I would like to thank the girls for an enjoyable season, the parents for their support and for picking up their girls on time. My thanks also go out to Eric Shelton for arranging transportation, the administration, and special thanks to my two assistants – Ben Adams and Randy Hall.”

