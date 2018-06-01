Auburn High School 2017-2018 Athletic Letter Winners Listed

Student-athletes earning letters from the 2017-2018 year at Auburn High School are listed as follows.

Cheerleading: Faith Allgood, Carolyn Billings, Callie Emshoff, Jayden Ford, Mollie Grant, Shalyn Harris, Bethany Kiekel, Morgan Kroll, Madison Reiman, Macy Rieschick, Meg Rieschick, Kylie Stutheit, Jynica Thomas, Kaycee Voss, Kaylee Voss and Lindsey Wills.

Girls’ Golf: Kacynn Jones, Abigail Neal, Kaia Piotrowski and Wills.

Softball: Kylie Allen, Bailey Arban, Billings, Brittany Bradshaw, Grant, Maclaine Hug, Shelby Neiman, Macy Rieschick and Meg Rieschick.

