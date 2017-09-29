Auburn Girls Win Nebraska City CC Invitational; Boys Capture Third Place

Thursday, Sept. 21, the Auburn Bulldog varsity girls were the champions of the Nebraska City Invitational.

The varsity boys placed third. The varsity girls scored 22 points. The boys tallied 51 points. Seven girls and six boys teams ran. The Bulldog junior varsity boys won the team title with 17 points. The junior varsity girls were fourth with 89 points. The meet was at Wildwood Golf Course.

Coach Mark Oliver’s

Comments

“The boys varsity and junior varsity teams had a great day on the course! We had a season high three medalists in the boys varsity and four medalists in the junior varsity meet. For the second week in a row, Seth Zimmerman was the lead runner, finishing in the Top 10 with a seventh place showing. Seth is coming around and is ready to make a huge jump in performance. Jackson Boeve entered his lowest time of the season at Nebraska City bringing home the 12th place medal. Jackson is nearly 100 percent health wise and is dropping seconds from his time each week. Nathan Wright medals for the second consecutive week and is becoming a solid performer week to week. He continues to impress with his improvement.

