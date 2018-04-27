Auburn Girls Finish Second, Boys Seventh at Platteview Invitational

The Auburn Bulldogs girls took second and the boys seventh Thursday, April 19 at the Platteview Invitational at Springfield.

Coach Mark Oliver’s Comments

“The boys had a mixed bag of results at Platteview. Our very young participants did very well, and our seasoned athletes shone in some areas. While we did not have a first place scorer, we did spread it out and balanced up our scoring. We did record several season best marks and we competed very well.”

“The girls scored their best point total of the year. We put together a very solid performance today. While the gold medals were very elusive, we scored in almost every event entered.

“Sydnie Reeves captured the lone gold medal for Auburn. She ran a solid race to capture the top spot in the meet. Sydnie has developed into a very good 3200 runner and this may be her new specialty.

