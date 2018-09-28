Auburn Country Club Hosted Girls Golf Invitational Monday

The Bulldog girls golf team finished third in the Sept. 24 Auburn Invitational. Syracuse won the team trophy with 454 strokes for 18 holes, one better than runner-up Johnson County Central at 455. Auburn finished with a team total of 508, and HTRS didn’t have enough golfers to receive a team score.

Coach Shawn Wehenkel said, “We had a great day Monday even though the greens were a little fast and there were some tough pin placements.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/