Auburn Chamber Golf Classic Winners

MEMBERS OF THE WINNING and second place teams in the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic were (above photo) Champion Cooper Nukes John Kahanca, Matt Wilmers, Kyle Schivas and Paul Fleming; and (runners-up below) Magnolia Metal Russ Blex, John Wheeler, Larry Grable and Barney Russell. The Cooper Nukes shot a 60 for 18 holes, while Magnolia Metal carded a 61. Eight teams participated in the May 20 tournament at Auburn Country Club.

