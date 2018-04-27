Auburn Bombers 14U Baseball Team Represented Nebraska in April 21-22 Battle of Borders Tourney

THE AUBURN BOMBERS 14U Baseball Team was selected to represent Nebraska in the annual Battle of the Borders Tournament held on April 21st and 22nd. The games were played in Council Bluffs against teams from all over Iowa. The Bombers went 3-0-1 last weekend. Requirements to be selected in this tournament are: you must finish in the top four of the “Gold” division of the AA, AAA, and Majors classes and must retain 70% of your players from the previous year. The 14U team was selected after they finished the 2017 season with an overall record of 32-7 and a number 1 ranking in the AA class. The Auburn boys started their 2018 AAA season 2-0, with a win against their rival Ashland and a home victory against ABA Gold (Lincoln Lutheran).

