Auburn 12 & Under Baseball Team Claimed League Tournament Championship Crown

THE AUBURN 12 & UNDER Baseball Team finished 2018 as the League Tournament Champions. Sponsored by Merz Ink, the team is comprised of (front row, from left to right): Colton Hauptman, Levi Boellstorff, Payton Boden, Lance Binder, Brady Jeanneret, AJ Stickell; (second row, L-R): Thatcher Ommert, Nixon Ligouri, Maverick Binder, Nolan Gardner, Burke Moody; and (third row: Coaches Chad Stickell and Dan Boden. Not pictured was Charlie Jones.

