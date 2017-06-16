Auburn’s 16 & Under Adrenaline Wins Districts

AUBURN’S 16 & Under Adrenaline softball team won their district tournament this past weekend in Auburn. The team went 4-0 and has qualified for the State Tournament. Coaches and players for this year’s team are: back row, left to right — Coach Erickson, Carolyn Billings, Mollie Grant, Shelby Neiman, Kaylee Voss, Haley Clark, Maddie Reiman, Coach Cole; front row — Brittany Bradshaw, Kaycee Voss, Kylie Stutheit. The Adrenaline 10 & Under and 12 & Under teams both placed third in district play.

