Arterburn New Voice for Bobcat Football

A new, but yet familiar voice to Peru State athletics, will become the “Voice of Bobcat Football” starting this fall. Hunter Arterburn, the operations manager for Flood Broadcasting out of Nebraska City, will take over the duties when Peru State opens its fall schedule on August 26 against Avila University in the Oak Bowl.

Arterburn is taking over the reins in the broadcast booth for the ‘Cats as long-time voice Dwight “Doc” Wininger has moved to Arizona for a new position. In addition, long-time color commentator Daryl Obermeyer had previously announced his retirement so the broadcast will be different for Bobcat football fans.

However, if the football fans have listened to Peru State basketball games the past couple of years or have listened to area high games, Arterburn has been behind the microphone for many games.

The Sidney, Neb., native graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in May of 2012 with a bachelor of arts and sciences in broadcasting with a minor in business administration.

In his present role as operations manager for Flood Broadcasting, Arterburn is responsible for dayto- day operations for the two radio stations – KBIE B103 and KNCY News Channel Nebraska. He has a direct working relationship with the stations’ employees and has a main goal of leading the stations to being the first source of information and entertainment for their listeners.

