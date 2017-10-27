Allie Binder Sixth at Class C State Cross Country; Bulldog Girls Finish Seventh; Two Boys Do Well in First State Competition

Senior Allie Binder of the Auburn Bulldogs ran sixth Friday afternoon, Oct. 20 at the Class C state cross country meet. Another Bulldog senior, Amanda Brown took 15th. The meet was run at the Kearney Country Club. The Auburn girls ran seventh among 12 teams at state. Sierra Jones and Kara Mertes will be returning in 2018.

In the Class C boys’ race, juniors Seth Zimmerman and Nathan Wright finished 35th and 47th, respectively.

Girls’ Individual Results

Allie Binder, seventh, 20:37.90.

Amanda Brown, 23rd, 21:27.78.

Katelyn Koso, 58th, 22:32.36.

Sierra Jones, 63rd, 22:36.67.

Caitlyn Longfellow, 82nd, 24:21.68.

Kara Mertes, 85th, 24:43.12.

