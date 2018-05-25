Allie Binder, Baily Darnell Each Win Two State Class B Medals

Two Auburn Bulldogs were double medalists at the Class B state track and field meet. State occurred Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19 at Omaha Burke High School.

Senior Allie Binder ran 11:45.57 taking second in the 3200 meter run and third in the 1600 meter run at 5:20.45. Binder was third in the 3200 the previous two years and ninth as a freshman. In the 1600, she ran sixth in 2017, fifth in 2016 and seventh in 2015.

In his first year in track and field, Baily Darnell ran third in the 110 meter high hurdles and 200 meter dash. His finals times were 15.13 and 22.71, respectively. In preliminaries, Darnell won his heat in the hurdles at 14.96 and was fourth in his heat in the 200 with a time of 23. In the 100 meter dash preliminaries, the junior ran 11.16, fourth in his heat missing the finals by .04 of a second. Darnell had a leap of 20’2-1/2” in the long jump, 18th.

