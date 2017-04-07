Allie Binder’s Three Gold Medals Help Bulldog Girls Claim Runner-up Team Placing in Auburn Quadrangular

The Auburn girls found themselves in runner-up territory again last Tuesday.

Coach Mark Oliver said, “We competed very well, but we left some points out there that could have made a difference in the outcome. But our effort was superb!

“Allie Binder led the way with three golds. She swept the long distance races with impressive times in the 1600 and 3200 meters and then ran a nice leg on the winning 3200 relay.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/