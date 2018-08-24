2018 Peru State Volleyball Schedule Announced

A second-year coach. A very challenging schedule. Seven of first 12 games against preseason ranked opponents with another receiving votes. First 11 games on the road.

Wow! When one takes a look at the upcoming 2018 Peru State volleyball schedule, even a casual observer could say that the Bobcats will find out where they are at athletically early in the season.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/