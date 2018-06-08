2018 Peru State Baseball Wrap-Up Notes Progress

After an early exit in the 2017 Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Tournament, the Peru State baseball team had unfinished business to take care of this past spring. Head coach Wayne Albury and his team were anxious coming into this season to get back to work. Through some tough non-conference games and the start of the conference schedule, the Bobcats got off to a strong start going 19-8 overall and winning 11 of their first 16 conference games.

The ‘Cats finished the regular season with a 28-18 record and 18-13 in the Heart which earned them the sixth seed in the conference tournament at US Baseball Park in Ozark, Missouri.

