2018 Auburn Middle School Girl’s Basketball Team

PLAYING BASKETBALL THIS YEAR for Auburn Middle School are (front row, L-R) Paige Aue, Harmony Franke, Leah Grant, Melody Billings, Emma Jones; (second row, L-R) Kourtnie Ritter, Chloe Weeks, Jada Sealock, Logan Dixon, Ella Matteen, Megan Dedic, Ta J’a Williams; and (back row, L-R) Coach Rieschick, Emaly Gerdes, Dariane Stutheit, Abigail Schuetz, Cailyn Erickson, Carly Gardner, Olivia Swanson, Rylee Campbell, Dezarae Buster, Jaeleigh Heck, Managers, Jerzie Maher, Carlee Curttright. Not pictured is Halie Buster.

