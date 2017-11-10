2017 Auburn Football Final Stats

The final 2017 Auburn Bulldog football statistics were released by Head Coach Tony Janssen.

Auburn finished 8-2 overall. The Bulldogs were District C1-2 champion with a 4-0 mark and were 2-0 in East Central Nebraska Conference games. The team made its first playoff appearance since 2008; also having its first winning season and taking its first district championship since 2006.

Offense

Passing: Drew Dixon completed 24 of 57 attempts for 365 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. John Kinnaman completed his one attempt for 3 yards. Brody Darnell completed his single attempt for 2 yards. Team totals completing 26 of 59 passes for 370 yards and 4 touchdowns.

