2017-18 Peru State Women’s Basketball Season Preview

The 2017-18 Bobcat women’s basketball team is eager to begin the season. Under the direction of first-year head coach Scotte Smith, the team will look to rebuild the program with some experienced players returning from last season as well as one newcomer.

Coach Smith takes over looking to lead the Bobcats to a winning season for the first time since the 2010-11 season. He will be assisted this season by graduate assistant Kendyl Rizea, who is in her second season. In addition, manager Kealy Ensminger, and student assistants Deandra Williams and Brandon Sullivan, all in their first season, are part of the Bobcat coaching staff.

Last Season

The Bobcats went 7-22 overall in 2016-17 after a 6-25 record in 2015- 16. Last year’s squad did win five games in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) after winning only three conference games the previous season.

Returners

This season the Bobcats will be led by senior guard Abigail Niebrugge (Omaha). Last season, Niebrugge led the team in minutes playing 30.7 minutes per game and averaged 10.7 points per game.

